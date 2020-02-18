Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Seekford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Seekford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Seekford Obituary
86, husband of 66 years, Charlcie passed peacefully at Thompson-Hood Veterans Center February 13, 2020. Roy retired from a distinguished career of 24 years as Command Sergeant Major in the United States Army and loved his years of service to his country prior to continuing other various careers in Lexington. Roy was known a a kind, generous, humorous man with love for kids, that will be missed by all. Roy was born into the Seekford family and raised in the Blosser family of Weyers Cave, VA. Survived by his wife Charlice; brother Leonard; son Kevin, daughter in law Daine; two grandchildren: Bruce and Jennifer; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his son Deloy “De”. A funeral service will be held at 7:30pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitaiton is on Thursday at the funeral home from 530-730pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, Lexington Rescue Mission, or Veterans Organizations.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -