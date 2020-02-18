|
86, husband of 66 years, Charlcie passed peacefully at Thompson-Hood Veterans Center February 13, 2020. Roy retired from a distinguished career of 24 years as Command Sergeant Major in the United States Army and loved his years of service to his country prior to continuing other various careers in Lexington. Roy was known a a kind, generous, humorous man with love for kids, that will be missed by all. Roy was born into the Seekford family and raised in the Blosser family of Weyers Cave, VA. Survived by his wife Charlice; brother Leonard; son Kevin, daughter in law Daine; two grandchildren: Bruce and Jennifer; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his son Deloy “De”. A funeral service will be held at 7:30pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitaiton is on Thursday at the funeral home from 530-730pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, Lexington Rescue Mission, or Veterans Organizations.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 18, 2020