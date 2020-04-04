|
|
|
Roy Spears, 68, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Roy was born December 30, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Frank and Gracie (James) Spears. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Roy Spears Jr. Survivors include his children Tommy (Wendy) Spears, Michael (Amanda) Spears, and Frank (Kimberly) Spears; grandchildren Summer, Aaron, Devin, Michael Walter, Chelsea Marie, and Jacob Darvin; and sister Zelda Lyons. Funeral services for Roy will be private.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2020