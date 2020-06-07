Roysland “Roz” Downard McClanahan, 66, of Foster, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. Born on October 30, 1953 in Brooksville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Roy B. and Jeanetta Sharp Downard. Roz graduated from Bracken County High School and married her best friend Larry “Poncho” McClanahan on February 20, 1971. She worked as a purchasing agent for Schwan’s for 20 years retiring in November of 2018, and she was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church in Foster. Devoted to her family, friends, and church, Roz always found ways to help and support others. In addition to her husband of 49 years, “Poncho” McClanahan, she is survived by her daughter, Michele Collins (Derek) of Crestwood, KY; her son, Kevin McClanahan (Renee) of Augusta, KY; 6 grandchildren: Mason, Carter, Braylon, Kinsley, Devyn, and Rylan; her sister, Connie Downard (Donna) of Florence, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at New Zion Baptist Church, 4661 New Zion Road, Foster, KY 41043, with Bro. Bill Feltner and Bro. Rick Lockhart officiating. The visitation will be from 11-3 pm on Tuesday preceding the service at her church. Interment will take place in the Downard Family Cemetery, Foster, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Zion Baptist Church, c/o Roysland McClanahan Memorial, 4661 New Zion Road, Foster, KY 41043. Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is taking care of the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.