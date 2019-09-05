|
99, passed away on Sept.4, 2019. Born in Washington Co., to the late Callie and Artie Barnett. She was a 60+yr member of First Christian Church. Survived by a son, Bill, two daughter-in-laws Mary Jo and Rebecca, 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Allen) Resinger, Billy (Helga) Yates, Melanie (Franz) Wolff and Keri Sallee, 12 great grandchildren, Corey, Dylan, Austin, Hattie, Harris, Layton, Cassidy, Kennedy, Hayden, Alicia, Avery, Hadley. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and her son Johnny. Funeral Services 1 PM Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at First Christian Church, 1305 Audubon Ave. Visitation 11 AM until time of service. All of us were hoping that she could live until Nov 18, when she would celebrate her 100 birthday, but God’s timing is perfect, so we thank Him for each day we had with her.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019