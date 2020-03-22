|
Mary Ruby Huddleston Bryant, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Versailles. Born May 16, 1933 in Jessamine County, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Dotise Reynolds Huddleston. Ruby was a cook for over 37 years at Frisch’s on Versailles Road. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers, R.T. and Hubert Huddleston, son-in-law, Fred Amosson, granddaughter, Crystal Amosson, and husband, Raymond Bryant. Ruby will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mary Amosson, Versailles, Barbara (Jamie) Barker, Lexington, Marie (Sherman) Cole, Versailles, Deborah (Timmy) Haack, Versailles, Cindy (Shaun) Jones, Lawrenceburg, Jackie (Bertie) Bryant, Versailles, Marion Alfred Bryant, Lexington, brother, Henry (Sadie) Huddleston, Lexington, grandchildren, Mike Amosson, Jerry Amosson, Lynn Stidham, Ricky Bryant, Amber Bryant, Ray Bryant, Maggie Hunt, Raymond Bryant, Tyler Bryant, Angel O’Neal, April Cole, Bruce Haack, Christina Ramos, Heather Jones, Nikki Jones, Patrick Brown and 43 great-grandchildren. Due to current government restrictions services will be private with private burial at Rose Crest Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolences online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020