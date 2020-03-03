|
Ruby Pauline Burton, age 88, widow of Wylie Neal Burton, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1931 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Norris and Lily House. Ruby was a homemaker and a believer in the Methodist Faith. She is survived by two sons Bradley Burton and Jeffrey (Eileen) Burton, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons Larry Neal Burton and Kevin Wesley Burton, one grandchild and a brother Norris House Jr. Funeral service will be conducted at 3PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Chaplain Dewayne Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the funeral service hour of 3PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020