83, widow of Robert Lainhart, passed away on January 16, at Kenwood Health and Rehab in Richmond KY. Born September 9, 1936 in Richmond KY, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Mona Hornsby Ray. She retired from the Dixie Cup Manufacturing Plant as a machine operator. She is survived by four children, Janie Hiles, Danny Lainhart, Avery Lainhart, and Ira Lainhart; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; four siblings, Henry Ray, David “Simon” Ray, Susie Ray, and Hazel Mobley. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Morris Ray Jr., John Ray, Donald Ray, and Mason Ray. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, at Kerr Brothers-Main Street with Owen Moody officiating. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020