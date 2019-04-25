Ruby Lee Everman, 91, widow of Rev. Estill Everman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on September 16, 1927 the daughter of the late James E. "Pete" and Ruby Alice Nichols Lathery. In 1989 Ruby retired from Texas Instruments after 34 years of employment. Ruby was a member of Versailles Church of God where she led the card ministry and a former Sunday School teacher at both Glen's Creek and Fintville Community Church. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Estill Everman, son, Jimmy Kincaid, brothers, Hubert Lathery, Bill Lathery and grandson, Lance Kincaid. She will be forever remembered by her children, Carolyn (Paul) Hatton, Sue (Stan) Marcum, Pamela (John) Shouse, Doug (Denise) Kincaid, Gary (Carla) Everman, Jeff (Amy) Everman, Mitchell (Teresa) Everman, Darlene (Eddie) Switzer, sister, Ruth Mae Rhineheimer, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and special friends, Linda and Betty who along with Ruby made up their own "Golden Girls". Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Bro. Frank Layne officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery where pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorial contributions are suggested to Woodford County Senior Center, 285 Beasley Road, Versailles, KY, 40383 or Versailles Church of God, 282 Douglas Ave., Versailles, KY, 40383. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary