Ruby Lee McDowell, 91, widow of Eugene Clark "Beezer" McDowell, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Ruby was born on April 27, 1929 in Stamping Ground, Kentucky to the late William Goebel and Birtie Mae Jones Humphrey. Ruby was a lifelong member of Corinth Christian Church and was a graduate of Stamping Ground High School. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Terry Clark McDowell (Margaret) and Keith McDowell, both of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; granddaughter, Madison McDowell; and brother, William "Buck" Humphrey (Geraldine) of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Visitation for Ruby will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow at 2:00pm with Minister Paul Waddelow and Minister Charlie Wogmon officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Neil Riggs, Gary Tackett, Donald McDowell, David McDowell, Darel Humphrey, Junior Wright, and Gerald Tackett. Bobby McDowell serving as honorary pallbearer. Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
