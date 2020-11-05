Ruby M. Blakeman, 98, passed away on Mon, Nov 2, 2020. Ruby was born on Nov 19, 1921 in Hancock County, KY to the late William Wade and Mary Ann (Lamar) Moore. Ruby wed Jim Blakeman on June 17, 1950, and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She graduated in 1940 from Daviess County High School, third in her class of 114 and attended Owensboro Business College. Ruby worked for 10 years as a civil servant for the U.S. Army until the birth of her first child. She was a loyal member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene for nearly 50 years, serving as Missionary Society president, church secretary, board member/steward, editor of the church newsletter, bus ministry member, choir member, and welcoming committee member. Ruby and her husband traveled extensively, living overseas in Japan for 7 years. She managed the household during Jim's multi-month trips. Ruby was a devoted homemaker, enjoying cooking, sewing, flower arranging, gardening and canning. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jim; 5 children, Linda (Phillip) Greene, Stephen (Audrey) Blakeman, David Blakeman, Paul (Jana Womack) Blakeman, and Janice Pinheiro; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Matine Holland. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Claribel (Leroy) Bivins; her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Alta) Moore, and her brother-in-law, George Holland. Visitation will begin at 11 am and last until service time at 12 pm on Fri, Nov 6th at Milward - Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Boulevard, Lexington, KY, 40515, with Rev. David W. Dorn and Rev. Jared K. Henry presiding over services. Interment in Camp Nelson National Cemetery will follow at 2:30 pm. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during these events. In honor of her legacy and lieu of flowers, Ruby's family would like memorial contributions directed to Lafayette Church of the Nazarene's Thanksgiving Missions Offering, 420 Picadome Park, Lexington, KY 40503, or online via https://twomites.com/app/contribution
