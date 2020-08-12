1/2
Ruby Marie Gisler
1934 - 2020
GISLER Ruby Marie, 86, widow of Albert Gisler, died Aug. 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 19, 1934 in Stanford, KY, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie Marie Kidd Young. Mrs. Gisler received her Bachelors Degree at the age of 75 from the University of Kentucky, and retired after serving as an administrative assistant for Lifeway Christian Book Store. After serving beside her husband in the ministry for 63 years, she continued to serve as a member of Anchor Baptist Church, where she taught her beloved Sunday School class. Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Dr. Marc) Love, Paula Gisler and Dana (John) Davidson; one son, David (Pam) Gisler; her sister, Shirlie Young; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren with another expected in the near future. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Fri., Aug. 14 at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY 40514 by Carl Peters, Mike James, Steve James, and Ernest Martin. Burial will take place at 1:30 pm Fri. at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford, KY. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs., Aug. 13 at Anchor Baptist Church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Anchor Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anchor Baptist Church
AUG
14
Burial
01:30 PM
Buffalo Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
