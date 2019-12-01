|
FERRELL Ruby Moore, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky after an extensive battle with cancer. The family wish to extend sincere thanks for all the kindness and support during the illness of Ruby Ferrell. We also wish to express thanks to the Lakes Funeral Home and the River of Life Church members for care and friendship. Special thanks are expressed to Ruby's dear friends, B. J. Herndon and Mary Miller, who presented the Memorial for Ruby on November 4, 2019 at the Berea Cemetery Mausoleum. With sincere thanks, Ruby's son, David Glenn Ferrell and his wife, Patricia Ferrell.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019