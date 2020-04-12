|
age 80, husband of Karen K. Jones, passed away early in the evening on Saturday, April 4, 2020, of health complications unrelated to the current COVID19 virus pandemic. Russell was born in Macon, GA on February 26, 1940 to William Russell and Wanda Anniece Jones. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Russell is survived by his daughter, Jamie Coomer of Frankfort; grandchildren, Amber Boone of Lawrenceburg and Joshua Dunbar of Lakeworth Beach, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Aubryn, and Russell Andrew Cleveland of Lawrenceburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell and Wanda Anniece Jones, and his son Russell (Rusty) Allen Jones, Jr. Russell began working at an early age. Only eight years old, he delivered papers on his bike each day before school. He worked at various jobs while in high school and built his own car when he was sixteen using parts from a junk yard where he worked. Russell enlisted in the Army just after completing high school and after his discharge attended the Georgia Institute of Technology. By then he and Karen were married and he was a father with two children, so it was necessary for him to work full time while he attended Georgia Tech classes full time. Even so, he managed to have the highest freshman grade point average, won several scholarships, was elected to Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi and earned a B.S. in Applied Psychology, graduating with Highest Honors and at the top of his graduating class. Russell was then accepted at Duke University where he earned his Ph.D in Psychology and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. His first teaching position was the Livingstone College at Rutgers University. Two years later, he accepted a position as Assistant Professor, Department of Behavioral Science, University of Kentucky College of Medicine and moved to Kentucky. Two years later he was promoted to Associate Professor and also held a joint appointment in the Department of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. In 1981 he was promoted to full Professor, Department of Behavioral Science and remained in that position until accepting the position of Chair, Department of Psychology, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida. Russell remained at the University of North Florida and entered the phased retirement program in 2000. He and Karen moved back to Kentucky in 2003. His Honors and Honor Society memberships, Professional Society memberships, Service Activities, Publications, Papers, Invited Addresses, and Research Activities, are too numerous to mention. While Russell was in the hospital last week, the nurses, physicians and other staff showed the family extreme kindness and concern even though we were not allowed to visit (due to COVID19 protocol) until the final few hours of life. We would like to thank them as well as the EMTs, and ER staff for their efforts and the care they provided. Quiet and humble, Russell’s wishes for no services will be honored. Full obituary at clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020