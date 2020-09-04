Russell David Jones, Jr., age 71, husband to Donna Dailey Jones, passed away at the VA Medical Center in Lexington on Tuesday, September, 1, 2020. He was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late Russell David Jones, Sr. and Rev. V. Betty Lanter Jones on May 24, 1949. He was a member of Stamping Ground Church of God, a veteran of US Army, serving during the Vietnam War, and was retired as a truck driver from Grant County Foods. He loved antiques, enjoyed carpentry work, collecting clocks and building model cars. He enjoyed being with people and loved his family. In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by this son, Russell David Jones, III of Liberty, Kentucky, his daughter, Donna Frances Jones of Lexington, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Stephanie Kelm, Jonathan Brown, Jeremiah Jones, Jessica Robey, Maribeth Robey, Regina Jones, Donna L. Jones and great grandchildren, Xander Spencer, Amelia Spencer, Xavier Spencer, Weston Brown and Grayson J. Russell. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Faye Woodrum of Liberty, Kentucky and Sharon E. Jones Dailey (Donald) of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eunice Ratterman and his brother, William Williams. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Ted Stidham and Rev. Floyd Race officiating with burial following the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Jones, Jonathan Brown, Darla Miller, Donna F. Jones, Kyle Kelm and Mark Turner. Military Honors will also take place on Saturday for Russell David Jones, Jr., by the Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Post 24 and the Army. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.