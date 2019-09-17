|
97, passed away Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was the widower of Dorothy Penn Shively Rose. He was born July 24, 1922 in Jacksonville, FL to parents Donald Edward and Edith Wisschusen Rose. Donald graduated from the University of Kentucky ROTC program in 1944. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served in the U.S. occupation Army of Japan. He served in the 100th Division, 3rd Brigade, 3rd Battalion as Battalion Commander before his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel. He lived in Cuba and Puerto Rico, where he graduated from high school, while his father was a mining engineer. Donald was owner of Carpenter-Warren Insurance Agency. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He is survived by two children Donald Ralph (Liz) Rose and Robert Shivley Rose; one brother Ralph W. (Millie) Rose, Austin TX; three grandchildren Army Major Donald Russell (Franzi) Rose II (D.R.), 8Christie Rose (Tripp) Eckerline, Leslie Gwynne Rose; four great grandchildren Donald Vincent Rose, Edward Porter Rose, Anna D. Rose, Elizabeth Rose Eckerline. Private family burial at Camp Nelson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lexington Humane Society or the Salvation Army.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019