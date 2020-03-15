|
widow of Beulah Daugherty Huffman passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Lexington. He was born January 26, 1927 in Weeksbury, KY. He was the son of the late Ellis Kibby and Barbara Moore Huffman. He attended Pikeville City Schools and Lafayette High School in Lexington, KY. He served in the 5th Army Air Core, as a Meteorologist, in Manila and Japan during World War II. He was a salesman and Manager of Womwell Auto Parts, Pikeville, KY. Other offices he held were President of the Lions Club, Board Member of Green Meadows Country Club, a 32nd degree Mason, a past member of the Rotary Club, past member of Greenbrier Club, was the First President of Greenbrier Men’s Golf Assoc. and First President of Master Gardeners Assoc. He received two Kentucky Colonel Certificates, and an Outstanding Citizens Award from Mayor Jim Gray in recognition of Volunteer Services at Mayfair Manor Nursing Home. In 1959 Russell was promoted to outside Sales manager in charge of all company stores and transferred to the company’s headquarters in Lexington. He and his wife, Beulah, attended Beaumont Presbyterian Church and he was a choir member for 47 years and a resting Deacon and Elder. Russell started as an employee of Womwell Auto parts in 1945, delivering automobile parts on a bicycle, earning 35 cents per hour. From this auspicious beginning he moved to Counterman, Store Manager, Outside Salesman, Field Sales Manager, Sales Manager, and finally, President & CEO. He served as President of Kentucky Automotive Wholesalers Assoc., Executive Committee of Super Service Club of Distributors Institute. Carquest acquired Womwell Auto parts and after 57 years of service, he retired but continued service at Chairman of Carquest Automotive group until his wife became ill. He served as a volunteer at Mayfair Manor for several years where his wife was an Alzheimer’s victim. Survivors include two sons, Russell Huffman, Jr. and Phillip (Sissy) Huffman; three grandchildren, Russell, III (Amber), Blayke (Cody), and Phillip, II (Anna); two great-grandchildren, Sidney and Daniel Huffman; four sisters, Rhoda Christi (Chris), Ramona Norris (Jim, deceased), Ruby Webb (Frank, deceased), and Brenda Layne (Don); six nephews, and eleven nieces. A memorial services will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian at a later date. Burial will be in Pikeville, KY. Visitation will be held 4-6pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass.
