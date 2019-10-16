Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
DUNN Russell "Russ" G., 90, husband of Bernice Dunn, passed away Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Campton, KY, he was a son of the late William Dunn and Esther VanCleve Dunn. Russ was the owner of Russ Dunn Realtors, known as the "Dunn Sold" company since 1963. He was the oldest Past President of the Lexington Board of Realtors. A member of The Dunn Quartet, he loved singing southern and bluegrass gospel music. Besides his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters, Donna Dunn Potter, Glenda Sue Dunn (Joseph) Ahler, and Rhonda Jo Dunn (Jimmy Dan) Conner; a son, Craig (Judi) Dunn; 2 sisters, Wanda (Drexel) Shockey and Billie Lindon; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and an uncle, Roland Dunn. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Fri, Oct., 18, 2019 at First Church of God, Campton, KY. Visitation will be from 4 8 pm Thurs, Oct. 17, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Honorary pallbearers will be John Derek Potter, Joshua, Matthew, and Andrew Ahler, and James Daniel Conner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
