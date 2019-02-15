|
Russell L. Dick, 80, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Lexington. He was born in Pulaski County, Kentucky on December 23, 1938, son of the late Carl T. and Ruby Haggard Dick. He was a used car dealer for over 50 years and a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Thurman Dick; a son, James Russell Dick, both of Science Hill; one sister, Marjorie Holt of Copperas Cove, TX and a nephew, Brian Darrell Holt of Austin, TX. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Green, Bro. Ed Massey, Bro. Bill Ponder and Bro. Charles Lucas officiating. Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 PM Friday at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019