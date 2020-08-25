GREER Dr. Russell P., 93, widower of Nancy Ann Schroeder and husband of Barbara Lorene Clark, passed away Saturday, August 22 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington KY. Born May 28, 1927 in Lone Mt. TN, he was the son of the late Dr. James Russell and Ethel Lee Payne Greer. He attended the University Of Tennessee College Of Dentistry earning a degree in Orthodontics. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force Dental Corps. He became a Diplomat on the American Board of Orthodontics in 1969, and practiced Orthodontics in both Tennessee and Kentucky. He was both a member and held an office in Tennessee State Dental Association, American Dental Association, Kentucky Dental Association, and the Bluegrass Dental Society. He served in the Southern Association of Orthodontics as a Chairman of the Component Liaison and served as a Trustee from Kentucky for six years. He served as President of the American Association of Orthodontics in 1987. He was also a past President of the Kentucky Orthodontic Association and the Southern Society of Orthodontics. He was a member and served as a Deacon at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington, KY. He loved fishing especially bass fishing. He is survived by his wife Barbara; four children, Mrs. Paula Elizabeth Greer Berry, Dr. James Russell Greer, Mr. Gerry Calvert (Catherine Lynn) Greer, Mr. Gary (Diana Christine) Greer; five step-children; seven granddaughters, one grandson and five step-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Kerr Brothers Funeral home is handling the arrangements.



