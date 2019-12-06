|
Russell Wayne Lynn, 55, husband to Debra Robinson Lynn, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Russell was born in Scott County, Kentucky on June 24, 1964 to the late James and Mary Cook Lynn. He was a member of Victory Tabernacle, he enjoyed Papaws Pleasure Truck Pulls, and was a retired night watchman. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Chris (Leslie A.) Shipley of Stamping Ground, Joey (Amanda) Shipley of Georgetown, Don Shipley of Winchester, and John (Leslie) Shipley of Georgetown; 16 grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gayle & Elizabeth Lynn of Paris, Kentucky, sisters, Linda Lynn of Georgetown, Kentucky and Brenda Moon of Powell County, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00am - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Robert Miller officiating. Burial will take place in Switzer Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Chris Shipley, Don Shipley, John Shipley, Joey Shipley, Gayle Lynn, and Austin Clifton. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Clifton and Chris Clifton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2019