Russell Lee West, age 84, widower of Linda Greenup West, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Georgetown. He was the son of the late George Russell West and Ora Dean Humphrey West, born August 27, 1935 in Scott County Kentucky. He was a member of Stamping Ground Church of God and was retired from G.M. Taylor Seed Company in Georgetown. Russell enjoyed playing pool, in his younger days. Russell is survived by his step children: Connie (Ron) Kiskaden, Cynthia (Lee) Robinson, and Earl ( Melissa) Newman, all of Cynthiana, Kentucky, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two nieces: Bonnie Pullen and Janice Stevens, both of Frankfort, Kentucky. Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 12 to 2pm with a 2pm service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
