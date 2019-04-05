WHITE Russell "Rusty" Eugene, 61, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Franklin, Indiana he was the son of the late Lawrence Eugene White and Letty Eversole Fouchee. He is survived by four sisters, Norma J. Garrett, Lois Biggs, Debra White, and Betty Jo Cravens as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rusty was a man of many interests, he loved good food, his salt water fish, and thick books with color pictures of nature the more the better. He spent as much time as he could with his two best friends and roommates, Scott and Dustin. He also leaves behind his long time and loving caregiver, Theresa Ervin. A funeral service will be held 10am Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Burial will follow in Spearsville, Indiana at the Spearsville Wesleyan Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Rusty can be made to the Special Olympics Kentucky State Chapter, 105 Lakeview Ct. Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary