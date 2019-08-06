|
|
|
40 of Florence, passed from this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Villa Hills, KY. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on June 11, 1979 the son of Donald Dale and Patsy Darlene Senters Newcomb. He was a master carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Rose Ellen Newcomb; a son, Riley Dean Newcomb; and two daughters, Alisha Rena Newcomb and Jessie Elizabeth Newcomb, all of Florence. Also surviving are two brothers, Bradley Dale Newcomb of Lancaster, and Jason Eugene Newcomb of Somerset. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tawn Elizabeth Chance. Funeral services for Mr. Newcomb will be conducted Monday, August 5 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tommy Hogue. Friends may call after 11:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Newcomb's online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019