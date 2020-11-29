1/1
Rusty Scolf
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rusty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rusty Scolf
November 8, 1951 - November 26, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Rusty Scolf, age 69 of Lexington, beloved wife of Mike Scolf, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born November 8, 1951 in Lexington, a daughter of the late Robert and Jean Johnson Daugherty. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Rusty was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver who always put her family first. Besides her husband, she is survived by: five children, Jason Ryan (Jessica) Scolf of Lexington, Jennifer (Matthew) Hitchcock of Georgetown, Jason Allen Scolf of Georgetown, Amanda (Oscar) Sotelo of Lexington, and Tiffany (Joe) Bell of Columbus, IN; grandchildren, Kjirsten Scolf, Natalie Scolf, Dylan Scolf, Oliver Sotelo, Maddison Hitchcock, Jude Bell, Jackson Scolf, Violet Sotelo, Blake Hitchcock, Sawyer Bell, and Liam Sotelo; two sisters, Bobbi Neal, and Tracy (Rick) Haney; a brother, Robert (Lawanna) Daugherty, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Hank Butler. Funeral services will be private with private burial to follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved