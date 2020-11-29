Rusty ScolfNovember 8, 1951 - November 26, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Rusty Scolf, age 69 of Lexington, beloved wife of Mike Scolf, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born November 8, 1951 in Lexington, a daughter of the late Robert and Jean Johnson Daugherty. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Rusty was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver who always put her family first. Besides her husband, she is survived by: five children, Jason Ryan (Jessica) Scolf of Lexington, Jennifer (Matthew) Hitchcock of Georgetown, Jason Allen Scolf of Georgetown, Amanda (Oscar) Sotelo of Lexington, and Tiffany (Joe) Bell of Columbus, IN; grandchildren, Kjirsten Scolf, Natalie Scolf, Dylan Scolf, Oliver Sotelo, Maddison Hitchcock, Jude Bell, Jackson Scolf, Violet Sotelo, Blake Hitchcock, Sawyer Bell, and Liam Sotelo; two sisters, Bobbi Neal, and Tracy (Rick) Haney; a brother, Robert (Lawanna) Daugherty, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Hank Butler. Funeral services will be private with private burial to follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. is in charge of arrangements.