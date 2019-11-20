Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Ruth Allen Clark Shepherd


1926 - 2019
Ruth Allen Clark Shepherd Obituary
93, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born March 17, 1926 to the late Charles W. and Meda Biggers Clark. She is survived by her husband, Luther Ray Shepherd; sisters, Martha M. Clark, and Peggy Jane Clark; nieces, Rebecca C. Rau, and Candy C. Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Charles W. Clark, Jr. Mrs. Shepherd was a graduate of Lafayette High School and a retired Secretary of U.S. Department of Agriculture. An active member of Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church for over 55 years and a former member of Victory Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, November 21 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with visitation from 10AM until service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019
