|
|
93, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born March 17, 1926 to the late Charles W. and Meda Biggers Clark. She is survived by her husband, Luther Ray Shepherd; sisters, Martha M. Clark, and Peggy Jane Clark; nieces, Rebecca C. Rau, and Candy C. Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Charles W. Clark, Jr. Mrs. Shepherd was a graduate of Lafayette High School and a retired Secretary of U.S. Department of Agriculture. An active member of Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church for over 55 years and a former member of Victory Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, November 21 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with visitation from 10AM until service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019