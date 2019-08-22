|
|
WOOD Ruth Anthony Theresa Jarmer, age 108, of Lexington KY, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after a long and happy life. Ruth Wood (Mrs. William Clark Hewitt Wood) was born in Graz, Austria on May 4, 1911. Her Great Grandfather was Count Johann Peter von Goess, from Karnten, Austria, where the family still resides at Schloss Gradisch. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emil Jarmer, brought her and a sister to the United States in 1912, and moved to Somerset, KY, where she attended Secondary Schools. Ruth lived in New York City for several years. She attended and graduated from the Pratt Institute School of Design in 1932. She then moved to Lexington, KY and married Mr. William Clark Hewitt Wood, Jr. shortly thereafter. She was married for 66 years to William, who predeceased her in 2003. Ruth and her husband were the loving and devoted parents of three sons: Thomas (deceased), Robert (Friederike) of Palm Beach, FL, and William (Jennifer) of Lexington, KY. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Brian Wood, Fielding Wood Vizcarra (Roman), Austin Wood, Christina Horvei (Kristian), Davina Buckley (Fergus), Lucy Tepper (Danny), William Wood Jr., and Edward Wood. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren: Clark Wood, Thomas Wood, Witt Wood, Suni Wood Vizcarra, Tika Wood Vizcarra, Katari Wood Vizcarra, Minowa Wood, Uvia Wood, Isadora Horvei, Magnus Buckley, Edwina Tepper, and Story Tepper. Ruth and her husband lived at historic Bryan's Station, a family estate near Lexington, where her son William now resides. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Lexington, and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was an active Interior Designer, and a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. Ruth taught her family the benefits of consuming natural, fresh food, and the effectiveness of life-long regular exercise. She practiced Yoga until age 104 and attended exercise classes several times a week. She always attended to her gardens and enjoyed growing and arranging beautiful flowers. Ruth lit up every room with her classic style and beauty. She was known to captivate dinner parties by taking over the piano to serenade the room with classical music by Beethoven and Strauss. She was truly a treasure and inspiration to her large family, and to all those who knew and admired her. There will be a graveside service at Lexington Cemetery on Saturday, August 24th at one o'clock pm. If you wish, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass in lieu of flowers. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019