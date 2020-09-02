1/1
Ruth Evelyn Alcorn Ashley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASHLEY Ruth Evelyn Alcorn, 90, of Lexington, KY, entered Heaven on August 28, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1930 to the late Morton Alcorn and Mary Alcorn Montgomery in Burgin, KY, where she attended Burgin County High School. She was predeceased by her brother, William Alcorn, Sr., her sister, Anna A. Jackson, and grandson, James Alcorn, Jr. She leaves to celebrate her life her daughter, Doyce Hardin; sons, Leon Cosby Alcorn and James Trent Alcorn (Phyllis); grandchildren, Anthony Hardin Sr. (Francine), Nyja DiLonardo (Mike), and Lakita Young; special nieces, Florence Watkins, Jane Higgins (Tony); special nephews, William Alcorn, Jr, William Bruce Cayson, and other special relatives, the Macks and the Jacksons, and many other special friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved