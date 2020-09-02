ASHLEY Ruth Evelyn Alcorn, 90, of Lexington, KY, entered Heaven on August 28, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1930 to the late Morton Alcorn and Mary Alcorn Montgomery in Burgin, KY, where she attended Burgin County High School. She was predeceased by her brother, William Alcorn, Sr., her sister, Anna A. Jackson, and grandson, James Alcorn, Jr. She leaves to celebrate her life her daughter, Doyce Hardin; sons, Leon Cosby Alcorn and James Trent Alcorn (Phyllis); grandchildren, Anthony Hardin Sr. (Francine), Nyja DiLonardo (Mike), and Lakita Young; special nieces, Florence Watkins, Jane Higgins (Tony); special nephews, William Alcorn, Jr, William Bruce Cayson, and other special relatives, the Macks and the Jacksons, and many other special friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store