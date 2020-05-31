Ruth Evelyn Estes
Ruth Evelyn Wells Estes, 92, widow of Ernest V. Estes Sr., passed on to her heavenly home Friday, May 29, 2020. Ruth was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 31, 1927 the daughter of the late Anna B. Herrington Wells and Floyd M. Wells. Ruth and Verlon had three children and were preceded in death by their daughter, Carolyn Estes Hager (Bronce) and is survived by their sons, Ernest V. Estes Jr. (Connie), and Steven R. Estes (Melissa). Ruth was also preceded in death by eight brothers and one sister and has one surviving sister, Helen F. Wells Rankin. She has three grandchildren Ernest V. Estes II, Steven R. Estes II (Lisa), Andrea L. Davis (Mike). She has nine great-grandchildren, Zachery, and Isaac Dunn, Melynn, Ethan, and Lucas Estes, Ainsley and Elijah Estes and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Howell officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 - 2:30PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.
