Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Butler Baptist Church
107 Peoples Street
Butler, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Butler Baptist Church
107 Peoples Street
Butler, KY
View Map
More Obituaries for Ruth Jacob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Fern Miller Jacob


1923 - 2019
Ruth Fern Miller Jacob Obituary
Ruth Fern Miller Jacob, 95, of Butler, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood. Born on September 12, 1923 in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Lucius and Dosia Phillips Miller. On August 22, 1945, she married Harold E. Jacob, and her dear husband preceded her in death on September 5, 1987. Ruth worked in the cafeteria at the former Mt. Auburn Grade School in Pendleton County, and later she worked in the central supply unit at the former St. Luke Hospital East in Ft. Thomas. As a young adult, she was a member of the Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, where she was active in mission work through WMU, and later when she moved to Butler and joined the Butler Baptist Church, where she especially enjoyed volunteering with the children’s activities. She is survived by four children: Norma Jean (Phillip) Thoms of Butler, KY, Dorothy (Bob) Douglas of Marietta, GA, Patsy Jacob and Ronnie (Beth) Jacob, both of Butler, KY; five grandchildren: Jason (Lisa) Wiggins, Dawn Douglas, Maxwell Jacob, Adrian Jacob, and Brent Jacob; two great grandchildren: Hailey and John Wiggins; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Goldie Taylor and Sylvia Biddle; and one brother, Jeff Miller. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Butler Baptist Church: 107 Peoples Street, Butler, KY 41006, with Bro. Daryl Mullins officiating. The visitations will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth and from 12-1 pm on Friday preceding the service at her church. Interment will take place in the Peach Grove Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorials are suggested to the Butler Baptist Church: 107 Peoples Street, Butler, KY 41006, the Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church: 5793 Highway 154, Butler, KY 41006, or The Gideons International: P.O. Box 147, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
