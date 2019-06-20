WILSON Ruth Hygema, April 24, 1919 to June 19, 2019, was born in Wakarusa, Indiana, the third of five children of Elmer and Emma Nettrouer Hygema. In 1938, she graduated from Batavia High School in Cincinnati, then went south for college at Eastern State Teacher's College where she met and married Jess D. Wilson. After a break to raise children, she resumed her education at Berea College, graduating in 1963, and later, receiving an M.A, at University of Kentucky in 1970. She was a dedicated educator and completed her career as a reading specialist for the Jackson County Schools where each school under her supervision showed improvement in scores. Ruth also believed in good health practices, exercise, and Vitamin C. In 1981, she and Jess retired to a Clay County farm, Possum Trot, which became, with the help and labor of many friends, a loved camp and retreat representing the best of local history and culture. After 73 years of marriage, Jess proceeded her in death. : As the great-grandchild of Dutch immigrants, Ruth, at 96, fulfilled a life-long dream of traveling to the Netherlands to explore and meet relatives. She leaves three daughters, E. Gail Chandler, T. Sammie Wakefield, and Rebecca Joy Wilson, two sons-in-law, Curtis Chandler and Richard Wakefield, three granddaughters, (Tom) Tana Allen, (Kristin) Tara Chandler and Esther Wakefield, and two great- grandsons, Bryce and Logan, a great-granddaughter, Ava, and a wealth of friends, nieces and nephews, and not to be forgotten, those children of her spirit who know who they are. Donations may be given to the Sand Gap Elementary Family Resource Center, 6783 Highway 421 North, Sand Gap, KY. 40481. Visitation 10:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home#2, Bradshaw Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home #2, Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Roger Williams and Bro.Sam Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary