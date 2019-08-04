|
|
, widow of Frank K. Burgess, 95, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Connellsville, PA to the late Roy and Grace Lindsay. She was a registered nurse and served as a nurse during WWII. She belonged to the DAR, American Legion Post 24, Centenary Methodist Church and the KY Historical Society. Survivors are three daughters, Susan B. Laux, Kathy B. (Keith) Fortin and Carole Csernyik; three grandchildren, Elijah L. Fortin, Lindsay M. Rogers and Laura F. (Shawn) Glass; and eight great-grandchildren, Haley, Lili, Taylor, Jacob, Chloe, Skylar, Cameron, and Bryce; and one sister-in-law, Artie Burgess. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Kentucky Equine Humane Center, 1713 Catnip Hill Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356, Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 and Paws 4 the Cause, 201 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019