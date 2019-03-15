MERCER Ruth Burke, passed March 9, 2019 while at home in Shreveport, Louisiana with her husband and family at her side. She was born January 14, 1939 to Donald and Lenora Ward in Frederick, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of two surviving siblings, Margaret Burke Williams and Ray Burke (Linda), both of Houston and was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Maryanne Burke Tinker, her brother Roger Burke and her youngest daughter Diane Mercer Cornelius, with whom she shared a birthday and who passed on January 1, 2019. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Jerry Mercer of Lexington, Kentucky. Other survivors include daughters, Donnel Mercer Milam (Robert) of Nashville, Tennessee; Deborah Mercer Vanleuween (Mark) of Lexington, Kentucky; Kathryn Mercer Hopper (Dave) of Shreveport, Louisiana, thirteen grandchildren, five great-grand children and many extended family members. Ruth was raised in Houston, Texas and graduated San Jacinto High School in Houston in 1957 where she was a member of the marching band, National Honor Society, Speech Club, Student Council, Christian Student Union and Future Business Leaders. She quipped "The best things in life are blondes." She married the love of her life, Jerry Mercer, on June 14, 1957 after graduating high school. She and Jerry served many churches where Jerry was senior pastor for the United Methodist Church in Texas, Southern California and Kentucky. Ruth lived her life gracefully as a child of God, a pastor's wife, a successful businesswoman of Ruth's Brides Shoppe, a best friend and confidant to her daughters and a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She was our "yellow rose of Texas" and our "sassy lassie" creative, compassionate, caring and joyful. She helped hundreds of brides with their weddings in Lexington and was a pushover as a grandmother. She was a happy person full of love and God's grace. The family invites you to attend a "Celebration of Home-Going" service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel at Centenary United Methodist Church located at 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:30 pm followed by a musical prelude from 1:30 to 2:00 pm. Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited to the short graveside service immediately following at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, 4915 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40536. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation in her memory to the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary