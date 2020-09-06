1/1
Ruth R. Buck
BUCK Ruth R., On Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020, Ruth Robinson Buck, loving mother of two children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 94. Ruth was born in Breckinridge Co. Kentucky, in 1926. She married Wendell Neff at the age of 19 and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where she lived most of her life. Ruth was a talented homemaker, accomplished artist, and a member of Rosemont Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also a long time member of the Clay's Ferry Homemakers. Family and friends will remember Ruth's generous and kind nature. She loved people, she loved the Lord, and she always had a warm smile and encouraging word for those around her. She was preceded in death by her husbands Wendell Neff, Ralph Polly and Frank Buck. Ruth also was preceded in death by two brothers Owen Robinson and Joe Robinson. She has three living sisters, Norma Butler, Nona Dean and Sue Stiff. She is also survived by two children, Joe (Marijana) Neff and Janet (Kern) Hunter; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Petterson, Amy Glaser, Clay Hunter and Jonathan Neff; four great grandchildren, Shane Glaser, Andy Petterson, Luke Petterson and Tucker Glaser as well as nieces and nephews. Ruth spent her final days in Ponte Vedra, FL, to be near her daughter and family. She was given loving care at the Starling Assisted Living Facility during this difficult time of coronavirus. No Memorial service will be held at this time. Any donations in her memory may be sent to Rosemont Baptist Church, Lexington, KY. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Psalm 116:15

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

