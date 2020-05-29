Dr. Ryan M. Bond, 45, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born May 9, 1975 in Kokomo, Indiana to John L. Bond and the late Alexis Ann Forrester. Ryan was a chiropractor at Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, and traveling. He loved being with his children, and was an avid sports fan and coach. He is survived by his parents, John L. and Shirley Kay Carter Bond, children, Adam Bond of Davenport, Iowa, Lauren Bond of Georgetown, Grace Bond of Florence, Kentucky, Beniam Bond of Georgetown, Manny Bond of Lexington, Simon Bond of Frankfort, Mercy Bond of Georgetown, and Noah Arragaw of Lexington. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Genny Wallace of Henryville, Indiana and Amber Bond of Lincoln, Nebraska, and brother-in-law, Robert Wallace. Visitation will be at Harmony Christian Church on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm with service being held the following day at the church at 11:00am. Minister Jon Welch will officiate and burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts to All God's Children International, an orphan care ministry, P.O. Box 721097, Berkley, MI 48072. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.