Ryan Sallee
March 10, 1982 - November 8, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Ryan Patrick Sallee, 38, of Lexington, beloved husband of Emily Salmon Sallee, passed away on November 8, 2020, at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. Born March 10, 1982, in Lexington to Ron and Phyllis Sallee, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Kentucky in 2005 and earned a master's degree in Higher Education in 2009. He was employed at the University of Kentucky. Ryan was known for his thoughtful, generous spirit and compassionate heart. He and Emily were married on June 20, 2009, at Crosswoods Baptist Church in Nicholasville. He enjoyed watching sports, attending concerts, and spending time with his family and his beloved miniature dachshunds Chesney and Paisley. He is a former sports official and attended Southland Christian Church. Along with his wife and parents, Ryan is survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Marsha and Chris Salmon of Lexington; aunts Linda Sallee of Lawrenceburg, Ada Watts of Lexington, Delores (Roy) Wood of Georgetown, and Frances (Kenneth) Watts and Ruth Trainor of Ellenton, Florida; uncle Donnie (Nellie) Sallee of Junction City; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Nannie Trainor and Marshall and Katherine Sallee. Services will be held on Monday, November 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Boulevard, Lexington, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shane Land, Kalen Harris, Adam Salmon, Ben Salmon, Brian Wood and Kevin Wood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, in honor of Ryan Sallee. www.milwardfuneral.com