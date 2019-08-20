|
|
|
Sadie Thelma “Billy” Tindall, 91, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on April 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Jennie Mae Redmon Huffman. Sadie was a retired employee of Texas Instruments and a faithful member of King’s Way Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Gayle Tindall. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Mary Louise Sharp, Lexington, niece, Doris Chappell (Larry), Versailles, nephews, Lewis Sharp, Jr. (Sandy), Lexington, Gary Sharp, Harrodsburg, great-nieces, Melissa Cohee, Allison Sharp, Kimberly Sharp, great-nephews, Kenneth Allen Chappell, Larry Brent Chappell, Dane Chappell, and cousins, William Egbert and Granville Egbert. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Johnson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to King’s Way Church, P.O. Box 109, Versailles, KY, 40383 or Homestead Nursing Home, 1608 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY, 40504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019