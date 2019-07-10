91 of Orlando, passed from this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Stanford Care and Rehabilitation. She was born in Harrison, OH on November 19, 1927 the daughter of William Franklin and Mary Belle Moore Bond. She had been a homemaker and was a member of Brush Creek Holiness Church. She is survived by two sons: Lowell Keith Mason and wife Suzette of Guston, KY and Michael Dee Mason and wife Shelly of Orlando; three daughters: Brenda Kirby and husband Dillard of Lockland, OH, Judy Wyatt and husband Bill of Whitwell, TN, and Darlene King and husband Jerry of Cedar Bluff, AL; and two brothers, Lee Bond and wife Wanda, and Lloyd Bond. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Mason; two sons: Garry Wayne Mason, Sr. and William Leon Mason, Sr.; a grandson, William Leon Mason, Jr.; a great granddaughter: Skylee Iris Allen; seven brothers: Ross, Leonard, Ira, Dee, Billy, Elmer, and Floyd Bond; and two sisters: Ada Robinson and Alene McGuire. Funeral services for Mrs. Mason will be conducted Thursday, July 11 at 2:00 PM at Brush Creek Holiness Church by Bros. Lonnie McGuire and Tommy Miller. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Wednesday. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Mason’s online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019