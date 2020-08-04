FOUTS, Sally Ann , 72, FOUTS, Sally Ann, 72, Sally Ann Fouts, wife of Thomas Edward Fouts, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on February 7, 1948, to Charles David Binning and Joyce Carpenter. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky and retired from the Center for English as a Second Language at the University of Kentucky. Mrs. Fouts was devoted to her family and was an ardent supporter of the United States Navy, where she served as a mentor to military spouses and families. She also was a supporter of military veterans causes, and their charities. She loved music and arts, and served a term as Booster President for the George Rogers Clark High School Band. Survivors include her husband, Tom Fouts; two children, Matthew Charles (Dario Reyes) Love and Samantha Kathryn (Ben) Carroll; one sister, Janet Lynn (Wayne) Iverson; and one grandchild, Jude Thomas Carrol. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Scobee Funeral Home with graveside services and burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Road Nicholasville, KY 40356. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Dr., Willmore, KY 40390.



