78, died April 17, 2020. Sally was born on February 13, 1942 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Richard H. Money and Sarah Brown Money. Raised in Frankfort, she was a 1964 graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked for Kentucky state government. She attended Southern Hills United Methodist Church and had previously attended South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Sally loved cocker spaniels and enjoyed showing them, enjoyed swimming and activities at the YMCA, and was an avid UK fan. She was a friend to all, and loved by many. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sarah Money, and her brother Richard Money. She is survived by her family; Mark and Becky Money (nephew/Shelbyville); Michael R. Money (nephew/Shelbyville); Cody and Samantha Money (great-nephew/Shelbyville); her beloved great-niece Brittney L. Money (Frankfort) and her precious cocker spaniel Penny. She is also survived by her cousin Margaret Ford and her daughters (Lexington). Due to current restrictions, private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Avenue, Frankfort, KY 40601 or to Reaching & Teaching Ministries, P.O. Box 122, Wheaton, IL 60187 memo “Winfrey Family”. Condolences may be shared online at www.rogersfrankfort.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020