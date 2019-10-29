Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Denniston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Denniston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Denniston Obituary
91, of Campton, KY passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Owsley County Health Care Center, Booneville, KY. Sally was the daughter of the late Judge W. C. and Maude Asbury Smith. She was a homemaker and a mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Morton Denniston and her son, Skip Denniston. Sally’s brother, Bill Oliver Smith and his wife Rowena as well as her sister Irene Smith Durham and her husband Ben preceded Sally in death. Sally is survived by four sons: Scott and Mick of Campton, Wendell of Lexington, and Marty of Stanton. Also surviving are three daughters: Lois Abner of Winchester, Kay Schweitzer of Prospect and Suzy Brown of Stanton. Surviving their grandmother are nine grandchildren: Chad Abner, Casey Abner, Kelly Schweitzer, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Evan Brown, Wyatt Denniston, Sawyer Denniston and Paige Denniston. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Cacia Rose, Jaxon Weddington, Dallas Denniston and R. J. Ward. Surviving family members include four nieces: Gail Bowman, Kim Jaeger, Nita Reedy and Freida Myers. Sally is also survived by several nephews. Private services for Sally will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home with Mick Denniston, Wendell Denniston and Marty Denniston as well as her grandsons: Chad Abner, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Wyatt Denniston and Sawyer Denniston serving as active pallbearers.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.