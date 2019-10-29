|
91, of Campton, KY passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Owsley County Health Care Center, Booneville, KY. Sally was the daughter of the late Judge W. C. and Maude Asbury Smith. She was a homemaker and a mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Morton Denniston and her son, Skip Denniston. Sally’s brother, Bill Oliver Smith and his wife Rowena as well as her sister Irene Smith Durham and her husband Ben preceded Sally in death. Sally is survived by four sons: Scott and Mick of Campton, Wendell of Lexington, and Marty of Stanton. Also surviving are three daughters: Lois Abner of Winchester, Kay Schweitzer of Prospect and Suzy Brown of Stanton. Surviving their grandmother are nine grandchildren: Chad Abner, Casey Abner, Kelly Schweitzer, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Evan Brown, Wyatt Denniston, Sawyer Denniston and Paige Denniston. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Cacia Rose, Jaxon Weddington, Dallas Denniston and R. J. Ward. Surviving family members include four nieces: Gail Bowman, Kim Jaeger, Nita Reedy and Freida Myers. Sally is also survived by several nephews. Private services for Sally will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home with Mick Denniston, Wendell Denniston and Marty Denniston as well as her grandsons: Chad Abner, Michael Denniston, Zachary Denniston, Wyatt Denniston and Sawyer Denniston serving as active pallbearers.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019