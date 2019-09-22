|
age 59, left her earthly presence, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home surrounded by love, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind her wife, Kathy Eaton, brothers Miller Guice (Deborah Davis), Bryan Guice and David Guice (Beth Barron) and sister Cary Guice (Sandy Hunter), nephews and nieces, close friends and co-workers. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 4-7 pm at Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike, with service beginning at 5 pm. Per Sally’s wishes, please come to raise a glass, share stories and bad jokes, and bring a rock, which will be placed in her home rock garden. Feel free to bring pictures and please share memories of how she touched your life. In memory of Sally, suggested donations are to the Melanoma Research Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019