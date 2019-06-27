|
|
|
Sally Wagoner Peel, 62, wife of Ronnie D. Peel died Wednesday, June 25, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 28, 1956 to Bill miles Wagoner and the late Louise Howard Wagoner. Survivors include her sisters, Delores Roe and Marsha Wagoner, brothers, Billy Joe (Rita) Wagoner, Larry (Kim) Wagoner and Eddie (Cathy) Wagoner. Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Johns and Pastor Billy Peel officiating. Visitation will be 5-8PM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019
