WEBER Sally Louise, wife of the late John Weber Jr., passed away Friday morning, March 29th at her home after a short illness. Born Dec. 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Medley Aubrey and John C. Aubrey. She retired from Fayette County Public Schools after 42 years of service as a school bus driver. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for over 70 years. Mrs. Weber is survived by three sons, David (Jane), Edward Thomas (Brenda) and Jackie (Becky); five daughters, Barbara Miller, Betty Arnold, Sharon Mullins, Freda Wilson (Rev. Howard) and Sandra Walker (Pastor Dewayne); 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nellie Stewart, a grandson, Grant Wilson, and a great-grandson, Lucas Little. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019