Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WEBER Sally Louise, wife of the late John Weber Jr., passed away Friday morning, March 29th at her home after a short illness. Born Dec. 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Medley Aubrey and John C. Aubrey. She retired from Fayette County Public Schools after 42 years of service as a school bus driver. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for over 70 years. Mrs. Weber is survived by three sons, David (Jane), Edward Thomas (Brenda) and Jackie (Becky); five daughters, Barbara Miller, Betty Arnold, Sharon Mullins, Freda Wilson (Rev. Howard) and Sandra Walker (Pastor Dewayne); 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nellie Stewart, a grandson, Grant Wilson, and a great-grandson, Lucas Little. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now