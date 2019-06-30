78 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Lincoln County, KY on May 15, 1939 the son of Edward and Beulah Hopkins Carroll. He was a retired assembly worker for NACCO in Berea and a brick mason. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by two daughters, Natalie Mullins of Mt. Vernon, and Rhonda McFerron and husband Randy of Orlando; a brother, Larry Carroll and wife Betty; two sisters, Terese Jo Osborne and Willie Mae Carroll; six grandchildren: Shawn Jones, Melissa Cornelius, Warren Mullins, Emily Mullins, Conner Mullins, and Samantha Mullins; and seven great grandchildren: Thomas Jones, Mitchell Jones, Andrew Whicker, Samuel Whicker, Hannah Whicker, Lucas Jones, and Caleb Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ella McClure Carroll. Funeral services for Mr. Carroll will be conducted Monday, July 1 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dooley-McGuire Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Carroll’s online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019