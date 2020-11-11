Sam LucasNovember 7, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Sam Lucas, 61, of Lexington, KY, went to be with the Lord Jesus on November 7, 2020, at home, after a 2-year illness. He's survived by his wife of 42 years, Annette Schmock Lucas and daughter, Amber (Chris) Zeitz of Boynton Beach, Florida.Sam was born on September 8, 1959, and raised in Rush, Kentucky by the late William R. and Mary Bessie Fannin Lucas. He's survived by many family members, all of whom he loved very much.Sam worked for CSX railroad for 42 years as an equipment operator; he was an avid gardener and good cook. He will be remembered for his kindness and sweet personality.Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 12th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY. Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Thursday. Burial will take place at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens cemetery following funeral service.