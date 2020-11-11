1/
Sam Lucas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam Lucas
November 7, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Sam Lucas, 61, of Lexington, KY, went to be with the Lord Jesus on November 7, 2020, at home, after a 2-year illness. He's survived by his wife of 42 years, Annette Schmock Lucas and daughter, Amber (Chris) Zeitz of Boynton Beach, Florida.
Sam was born on September 8, 1959, and raised in Rush, Kentucky by the late William R. and Mary Bessie Fannin Lucas. He's survived by many family members, all of whom he loved very much.
Sam worked for CSX railroad for 42 years as an equipment operator; he was an avid gardener and good cook. He will be remembered for his kindness and sweet personality.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 12th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY. Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Thursday. Burial will take place at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens cemetery following funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved