Sammy June Hancock Cundiff, 83, widow of Cook Cundiff, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home in Versailles. She was born August 31, 1936 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Benjamin Miller and Frances Stevenson Hancock. Sammy attended the University of Kentucky, and was a fine artist working in pastels and pen and ink whose work graces many walls throughout the region. For a time she owned an art gallery in Midway with Toss Chandler and Carol Marshall, and sold advertising for the Woodford Sun for many years. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, a member of Woodford Gardeners, and dedicated much of her time and energy to the Woodford County Library. Sammy will be lovingly remembered and very much missed by her friends and her family, including daughters, Laura Lee Cundiff (Tom Herrick), Versailles; Claire Cundiff (Philip Undercuffler), Madrid, New Mexico; sister, Nancy (John) Ballou, Columbia, Kentucky; brothers, Tim (Christine) Hancock, Versailles; Kenneth (Marsha) Hancock, Oklahoma; Stevenson (Cynthia) Hancock, Columbia, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Zöe and Kathryn Undercuffler. As this time private family services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodford County Library, 115 North Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Sammy’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com