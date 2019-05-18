Home

Samuel C. Reynolds

Samuel C. Reynolds Obituary
Samuel Cooke Reynolds, 91, passed away May 15, 2019. Visitation 4-7pm Sun. May 19 Carlisle Presbyterian Church. Memorial Service 11am May 20 at church. Survived by his wife Bobbie Doyle Reynolds; children, Lisa Reynolds of Phoenix, AZ, Sam Cooke Reynolds, Jr. (Frankie) of Carlisle and V. Lynn Reynolds of Lexington; grandchildren, Mary Beth Reynolds (Jeremy Matthews) and Samuel C. Reynolds, III of Carlisle; his sister, Eleanor Verdery of Stone Mtn, GA. wwww.clarkfunealhomes.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019
