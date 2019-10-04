|
|
HAMPTON, Samuel Dean Edward. February 1, 1998- September 22, 2019. Samuel was preceded in death by Great Grandparents Percy and Emily Hampton, Arnold and Ruth Abercrombie, and special cousin Derek Robinson. He is survived by parents Geoff Hampton and Andrea Cobb Ohlson, Sisters Chesney and Faith Hampton, Grandparents George Hampton and June Hampton, Aunt Michele Hampton and Cousin Olivia Hampton. In addition, several special Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. A celebration of Life will be held at Hill-n Dale Christian Church date to be announced. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2019